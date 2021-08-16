Nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths were reported over the weekend in North Carolina, and more than 2,600 patients are in hospitals across the state.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,778 new cases Monday — the fewest since Aug. 10 and the third consecutive day with fewer of them than the previous day.

Still, the seven-day average remained above 5,000 for the fourth day in a row. That figure hasn’t been that high for that long since Feb. 6-9.

The death total is higher than it has been lately for a Monday. There were 23 deaths reported on Aug. 9, 35 on Aug. 2 and 10 on July 26.

Despite the first day-over-day drop in hospitalization totals since July 10, the count of patients in hospitals on Monday reached 2,651 patients — the most since Feb. 4.

DHHS reported a decrease of 48 patients in hospitals Sunday — that count had gone up for 35 consecutive days — before erasing that decline with an increase of 84 on Monday.

DHHS also says 12.8 percent of tests performed Saturday came back positive. That percentage has been at 10 percent or higher every day this month.

There was only one increase in a key vaccination percentage: 61 percent of people eligible to receive the vaccine — those 12 and older — have gotten their first dose.

A total of 52 percent of the state’s population of 10.4 million people have gotten at least one shot while 48 percent are fully vaccinated.