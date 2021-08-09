Nearly 16K new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in NC; hospital numbers jump by 117

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state added nearly 16,000 new COVID-19 cases to the total over the weekend, with almost 7,000 of those reported Sunday, while reporting its largest one-day jump in hospitalized patients in seven months.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday said there were 6,892 new cases Sunday, the highest single-day total since the record of 12,079 were reported Feb. 3.

Another 3,863 new cases came in Monday — the smallest one-day total since Aug. 4.

That total comes with an asterisk, though: DHHS says 2,638 of those cases were from June 30 through July that hadn’t been previously counted but were identified during a review and quality check.

But in a sign of how fast the Delta variant is spreading, there were more cases reported Monday than there were on the nine days between July 1-9.

The number of patients in hospitals climbed for the 30th straight day, jumping by 117 — the largest one-day increase since Jan. 5 — to 1,946. The total is roughly half what it was at the peak of 3,992 on Jan. 14.

The percent positive inched higher, with 11.1 percent of tests performed Saturday coming back positive, and has been at 10 percent or higher for eight consecutive days.

A total of 23 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 13,759.