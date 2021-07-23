Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in NC, most since April 30

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb to levels not seen in months.

The state reported 1,998 new cases Friday, the most since April 30 when there were 2,231.

It’s the seventh time in nine days the state topped the 1,000-case mark after being less than 1,000 since May 22.

North Carolina is now averaging 1,293 new cases per day — nearly twice as many as averaged just a week ago (777).

North Carolina’s hospital numbers increased for the 13th straight day, with a total of 817 patients in hospitals across the state — up 59 from Thursday.

It’s the fifth day in a row with an increase of at least 25. North Carolina is also past 800 for the first time since May 19.

The state health department said Friday that more than 94 percent of recent North Carolina cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated.

“Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Don’t wait to vaccinate. And if you haven’t gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces.”

The state’s percent positive has been higher than 5 percent on each of the past six days, with the state saying 6.7 percent of tests performed Wednesday came back positive.

Up slightly from Thursday (6.2 percent, Tuesday tests) after it exceeded 7 percent on the previous two days.

Another eight deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 13,570.

VACCINE NUMBERS

The state’s percentages continue to hold steady, with 60 percent of adults getting at least one shot and 57 percent of them fully vaccinated. The other rates also remain the same.

DOSE COUNT

6,395 first doses.

961 one-shot J&J doses. (For a total of 7,356 new vaccinations.)

12,062 total doses.