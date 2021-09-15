Nearly 600 Mecklenburg County employees suspended didn’t show vaccination proof, negative COVID test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Nearly 600 Mecklenburg County employees have been suspended for not showing proof of being vaccinated or testing negative for COVID-19, county officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday was the deadline employees had to prove they were doing their role in keeping others safe from the vaccine. As warned, Mecklenburg County suspended 598 employees without pay for not showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Mecklenburg County suspended 598 employees today and that 221 are in parks and recreation. 128 in DSS were suspended but 290 of the employees are full time and of full time employees, DSS had the most suspensions at 119. Pamela Escobar, Mecklenburg County, Sept. 15, 2021

Employees have had a month to get vaccinated and now Mecklenburg County officials said they were looking at who didn’t get the COVID-19 shot, and who hadn’t submitted a negative COVID-19 test.

Those employees who hadn’t done either, were suspended.

Sister station WJZY reached out to George Dunlap, the chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. He said in a statement:

They will be suspended, however, we are in the process of verifying the information received and will have a better idea about the number being suspended at the end of the day. Chairman George Dunlap

Officials said roughly 70 percent of Mecklenburg County employees have already been vaccinated.

Mecklenburg County released the following statement: