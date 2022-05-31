RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in North Carolina’s nursing homes has nearly doubled since late April.

There were 195 nursing homes on the weekly outbreak list released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s a 75 percent increase in the five weeks since April 26, when there were 113.

The rise in the number of outbreaks in nursing homes and other congregate living facilities has mirrored the recent climb in cases across the state.

The most recent numbers from NCDHHS show the state is averaging nearly 4,000 new cases reported per day — the most since mid-February as the surge caused by the omicron variant was tapering off.

The number of outbreaks in residential care facilities was up 47 percent since May 10, climbing to 94 on Tuesday.

And there were 14 correctional facilities on the list — twice as many as there were April 26.