Need to report an adverse reaction after getting vaccinated? Here’s how

(WNCN) — Following the halting of a vaccination clinic at PNC Arena on Thursday due to adverse reactions to getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot, here’s an important reminder for how to report such reactions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have created a page dedicated to reporting adverse reactions to the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To file a report, click here.

As the frontline system for vaccine safety monitoring, the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) depends on healthcare professionals to report any health problems of clinical significance that may occur after vaccination.

According to CDC data, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has the fewest reported cases of adverse reactions.

Not everyone reports numbers to the CDC but here are the latest statistics:

Johnson & Johnson – 106 adverse reaction reports

Moderna – 374 adverse reaction reports

Pfizer – 647 adverse reaction reports

On Thursday, health officials in Wake County shut down a vaccination clinic distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to officials, four people had to be taken to the hospital and 18 people in total were treated after reporting adverse effects to the shot.

A short time later, UNC Health announced it paused its distribution of the J&J vaccine after a few patients felt faint and light-headed.