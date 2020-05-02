‘Never too much information’: Many Triangle residents happy to have ZIP code COVID-19 tracking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials are giving people more options to track where there have been positive COVID-19 cases.

Linwood Holiday said he tries to keep up with COVID-19 updates.

“Never too much information,” Holiday said.

He lives in Raleigh. More specifically, Holiday lives in the 27610 ZIP code. It’s one of the areas with the most COVID-19 cases in the Triangle.

“That’s why I kind of be extra careful and find out on the news what’s going on,” Holiday said.

The state’s been providing lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases by county. Now, a new mapping tool breaks down the numbers by ZIP code. The darker the shade of blue, the more cases there are in that area.

“As with all data, this data also has its limitations,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials aren’t providing data for ZIP codes that have less than 500 people and less than five confirmed lab cases in order to protect people’s privacy.

“I want to know with my neighbors, if my neighbors got it or the person down my street got it,” said Garner resident Darrell Roberson.

As of Friday, the central North Carolina ZIP codes with the most cases are in Goldsboro, Durham, Siler City, Raleigh, Sanford, and Butner. Those are also mostly areas with known outbreaks at prisons, nursing homes or food processing facilities.

“More information would be better, would be helpful. More information on how it is in the area,” Holiday said.

Roberson said he doesn’t fully trust the numbers since many people haven’t been tested.

“I haven’t been tested, you know. I feel fine and everything. I don’t be around people, but who knows?” Roberson said.

He said the data is important but so is taking precautions.

“I don’t go to many places because I’m scared. I’m going to be honest: It’s a scary thing,” Roberson said.

The ZIP code map launched on Friday. NCDHHS also tracks cases by age, race, gender, and more.

More headlines from CBS17.com: