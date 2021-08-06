New COVID-19 cases in NC top 4,500 for 1st time in 6 months

(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for the first time in nearly six months.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Friday added another 4,506 new cases to the statewide total, the highest single-day total since Feb. 11, when there were 4,568.

It’s the second straight day the number of new cases topped 4,000 — the first time that’s happened since Feb. 11-13.

The three-week, Delta-variant-driven rise in cases has pushed the seven-day average to its highest point since mid-February.

The state averaged 3,294 new cases per day over the past week.

The count of COVID patients in hospitals reached its highest point since Feb. 19.

A total of 1,715 people were hospitalized Friday, an increase of 64. The hospital total increased for the 27th consecutive day.

Another 12 deaths were reported, after back-to-back days with at least 20 deaths coming in. That brings the total to 13,736.