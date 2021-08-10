New COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 4 long-term care facilities in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials Tuesday announced there were COVID-19 outbreaks at four long-term care facilities in the county.

The new outbreaks come as the COVID-19 delta variant, which is more severe, is surging, according to health officials.

All of the four facilities have had COVID-19 outbreaks in the past since the pandemic began, officials said. Two facilities have had two previous outbreaks while the other two had one in the past.

The outbreaks are reported at:

The Cypress of Raleigh – Rosewood Health Center at 8710 Cypress Club Dr. in Raleigh. Previous outbreaks at The Cypress of Raleigh occurred in January 2021 and August 2020.

UNC REX Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center of Apex at 911 S. Hughes St. in Apex. Previous outbreaks at UNC REX Rehab happened in December and May of 2020.

The Addison of Fuquay-Varina Assisted Living and Memory Care at 6516 Johnson Pond Rd. in Fuquay-Varina. The previous outbreak occurred in December 2020.

BellaRose Nursing and Rehabilitation at 200 BellaRose Lake Way in Garner. The previous outbreak at BellaRose took place in July 2020.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.