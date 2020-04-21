New executive order to extend unemployment benefits to furloughed workers, Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said a new executive order will extend unemployment benefits to furloughed workers – who were previously ineligible for such benefits.

Cooper said the state has issued $580 million in unemployment funds to 257,000 people since the start of the pandemic.

“We know this virus is taking a toll on our economy,”

Cooper went on to say he hopes he can work with state lawmakers to extend more help to North Carolinians when they return to Raleigh next week.

The governor said more funding needs to be available to small businesses and that help is part of a budget proposal being worked on.

“Small businesses are the life blood of our economy,” Cooper said.

Exact details of the new executive order were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.