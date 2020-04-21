New executive order to extend unemployment benefits to furloughed workers, Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said a new executive order will extend unemployment benefits to furloughed workers – who were previously ineligible for such benefits.
Cooper said the state has issued $580 million in unemployment funds to 257,000 people since the start of the pandemic.
“We know this virus is taking a toll on our economy,”
Cooper went on to say he hopes he can work with state lawmakers to extend more help to North Carolinians when they return to Raleigh next week.
The governor said more funding needs to be available to small businesses and that help is part of a budget proposal being worked on.
“Small businesses are the life blood of our economy,” Cooper said.
Exact details of the new executive order were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8