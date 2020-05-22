New guidance allows breweries, wineries, distilleries to open under Phase 2 in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many breweries, wineries, and distilleries in North Carolina will be able to open now after clarifications made Friday afternoon to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

On Wednesday, Cooper said bars would not be included in Phase Two of reopening the state, which began Friday at 5 p.m. According to Friday’s guidance, such establishments are defined as those “principally engaged in the business of selling alcoholic beverages for onsite consumption.”

However, such an establishment may open if “it produces alcoholic beverages for commercial sale off-premises and is, therefore, permitted by the ABC Commission under N.C. Gen. Stat. §§ 18B-1101 to 18B-1105.”

These establishments must also abide by guidelines announced like operating at half capacity and enforcing social distancing.

Earlier Friday, a group of bar and tavern owners formed an association to advocate for issues related to bars.

