New indoor mask mandate expected for Orange County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County plans on expanding its current mask mandate to private businesses.

Last week, the county mandated masks for visitors and staff inside government buildings. The requirement is in place indefinitely. The county pointed to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant for its update.

The county noted most of its cases were now in the 25-49 age group. It said the 18-24 age group had the second-most cases.

A spokesperson for Orange County told CBS 17 board of commissioners chairperson Renee Price was writing up a new mandate. It is expected to be released within the next day.

Source: CDC

In the last month, the county’s COVID-19 situation has deteriorated. The last week alone saw an 85-percent increase in COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations went up 12-percent in the last week. The concern has shown up in the testing number. Sixty-three percent more people got tested for COVID-19 in the last week. The CDC has labeled Orange County as a “high-transmission” area.

At the same time, the county has the second-highest percentage of residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Close to 70 percent of residents are at least partially vaccinated. It was beaten out by Martin County, which has an 86-percent vaccination rate.