New interactive graphics show various COVID-19 demographics

Interactive graphics released by the Associated Press show some of the most requested demographics for how COVID-19 is affecting those in the United States and abroad.

Highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in 18 to 49 year olds

Although every age group saw an increase in cases weeks after the first states began their reopening process, new cases shot up fastest among 18-to-49-year-olds. This chart is current as of June 24, 2020 and will not update.

Confirmed US COVID-19 case count per capita

U.S. county map highlights the rate of confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, with data on overall cases and deaths and the death rate per 100,000 people. This map updates every hour.

COVID-19 Global case count

A searchable table of confirmed cases of COVID-19, including recoveries and deaths, by country. This table is updated each hour. Source: Johns Hopkins University