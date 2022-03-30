RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday, the federal government debuted its new COVID-19 one-stop-shop website. COVID.gov is meant to help people more easily access vaccines, masks, tests, and treatment.

The Biden administration said one of the website’s features, the Test to Treat locator, will help streamline the process between testing positive for COVID-19 and getting treatment for the virus.

The president announced the initiative in his State of the Union address. The White House said there are more than 2,000 of these sites across the country. Another 240 Test to Treat sites are located at Veteran’s Health Administration and Department of Defense facilities, the White House said.

In the Triangle area, there are more than 30 of these sites. Most are CVS Pharmacies, largely in the Raleigh area. Fayetteville was only listed as having two Test-to-Treat locations.

A few local pharmacies are part of the national program. In Raleigh, Health Park Pharmacy and Falls River Pharmacy have joined the program. Other smaller pharmacies in the program include Benson Health, Hillsborough Pharmacy, and Wilson Medical Group.

Antiviral pills for COVID-19 must be taken within five days of your first symptoms. Allowing patients to get treatment pills where they receive their testing rather than going to a doctor for a prescription only to have to return to a pharmacy for their medication can save time and potential lives.

The government website also should hundreds of pharmacies with supply of antiviral pills. That list includes Walgreens and other locally owned pharmacies.

Click here to find a test to treat location near you.