No appointment needed: Cumberland County vaccine clinic opens stand-by lane after missed appointments

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Crown Complex in Cumberland County has opened the stand-by lane based on missed morning appointments, Cumberland County health officials announced Wednesday.

Initially, Wednesday’s vaccine doses were only for those who made appointments due to limited supplies.

On Wednesday afternoon, health officials sent out an alert that the stand by lane was open to those who are eligible in groups 1 and 2.

No appointment is needed and the clinic is open until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Vaccine doses will be administered while supplies last.

At this location, first doses of Moderna are available and second doses of both Pfizer and Moderna.