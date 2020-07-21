‘No easy answer’ to reopening schools, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With some school districts turning to virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said Tuesday, “There’s no easy answer to all of this.”

The governor has given school districts the option of choosing either Plan B, which allows for in-person learning but with social distancing and other health measures in place, or Plan C, which calls for all remote learning.

On Tuesday, leaders of the Wake County Public School System, which is the state’s largest, decided to shift to “Plan B transition,” which means they would start with remote-only classes with the goal of a phased return of students to in-person classes starting Sept. 8.

Multiple recent polls have found people are split on which plan they’d like to see for the upcoming school year. For example, in an Elon University poll conducted in late June, 34 percent of people said they want students back in school full time, 38 percent supported a hybrid model, while 29 percent said they wanted students to learn remotely.

“This is a difficult time for parents and students. It’s a tough time for teachers and staff as they’re struggling (with) the best way to do this,” Cooper said.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger suggested Tuesday that families look into private school options for in-person learning, calling attention to the state’s Opportunity Scholarship program, which the legislature created in 2013.

The program allows low- and middle-income families to apply to receive up $4,200 from the state to be used to pay for private school tuition.

“I just think parents need to have a choice. And, I believe that we are really not providing for the children,” Berger said. “We expect folks who work in grocery stores, Targets and Walmarts, people who work in our police agencies and fire departments to continue to work.”

The General Assembly has allocated about $74.8 million for the program for this school year.“For a lot of kids, virtual is not going to provide them with the outcomes that we need,” said Berger.

Kathryn Marker, of the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, told CBS 17 the average scholarship awarded last school year was $3,880. The goal for this school year, she said, is to award about 16,300 scholarships. She said they’re still accepting applications for students in 2nd grade and up, but funding for kindergarten and 1st grade has been exhausted.

“Private school vouchers have never been about choice, equity, or, most critical in this moment, safety,” Tamika Walker Kelly, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said in a statement to CBS 17. “Vouchers have always been about starving public schools of badly needed resources, which is the last thing we can afford right now.”

Gov. Cooper has raised concerns about the program as well, previously telling CBS 17 it lacked transparency.

Cooper spokesman Ford Porter tweeted Tuesday, “The Senate leader has been working (to) divert funds and students from public schools for years, so this isn’t exactly new. Just in the last year, Senator Berger has argued that the #NCGA can ignore a court order to address education disparities that violate the NC constitution.”

Cooper has said it’s his goal to have students return to in-person instruction. When asked by CBS 17 if he planned to make any changes to Plan B he said, “We believe that we’re in good shape where we are. We want those local school districts to make the best decisions that they can for those children.”