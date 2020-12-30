North Carolina breaks down vaccine rollout into groups. Which are you in?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 task force briefing that the state updated its plan for rolling out vaccines.
Those in Phase 1a – health care workers battling the virus and long-term care residents and staff – are currently being vaccinated.
Phase 1b will begin in early January, Cohen said. Group 1, which could consist of as many as 2 million people, will be anyone 75 years or older, regardless of medical conditions and living situation. Group 2 will be health care and frontline essential workers who are 50 years or older. Group 3 will be health care and frontline workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients.
The CDC defines essential workers as: first responders, education, manufacturing, corrections officers, grocery store, public transit, food and agriculture, and US postal workers.
Further, Phase 2 – adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness – is also broken down into groups. The first is anyone between the ages of 65 and 74, regardless of medical conditions or living situation. Group 2 is anyone ages 16-64 with a medical condition that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. The third is anyone incarcerated or in other close living settings. Group 4 is essential workers who have not yet been vaccinated.
Phase 3 is high school and college students 16 and older. Younger children will be in this phase, too, once the vaccine is approved for them.
Phase 4 is anyone who wants the vaccine but hasn’t yet received one.
