North Carolina could open COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults before May 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina could open COVID-19 vaccinations to the entire adult population sooner than May 1, state Health and Human Services Sec. Dr. Mandy said Monday.

President Joe Biden last week set a goal for states to make every adult eligible by then. Though people could sign up, that does not mean they’ll get a shot right away.

“We are on target to open to Group 5, which is all other adults who haven’t been vaccinated, before President Biden’s goal of May 1,” Cohen said. “I do think that our supplies are improving. They’re getting better.”

Cohen toured the FEMA-run mass vaccination site in Greensboro Monday, saying the site has helped the state move more quickly than anticipated in opening vaccinations to more people.

On Wednesday, the first part of Group 4 will become eligible, including about 4.1 million people with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and those who are incarcerated and have not yet been vaccinated. The rest of Group 4, which includes essential workers not yet vaccinated in one of the previous groups, will become eligible Apr. 7. At that point, the only remaining group is the rest of the adult population, which NCDHHS estimates to be about 3.5 million people.

“The good news is that we’re moving in the right direction. We see that light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s get us all in line to get our vaccines, but masks to protect each other until everyone has a chance to get their shot,” Cohen said.

The state received an initial shipment of 83,700 Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccines earlier this month. Cohen said she does anticipate receiving additional doses of that vaccine until April. In the meantime, she noted the state is seeing an increasing supply of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

She did not give a specific date as to when she expects all adults to be eligible. It’s not clear yet how long it will take to move through Group 4, she noted.

“I think we need to see how the next number of weeks go, and how the supply is going to ramp up alongside that,” she said.

In Raleigh, Aubree Summers got her first dose of the vaccine Monday at Wake County’s Sunnybrook Building.

“I’m on the frontlines all the time. I haven’t had any time off since the pandemic started,” she said, noting she works at a grocery store. “My family lives in Fayetteville, so I honestly haven’t seen them since everything started because I didn’t want to put anyone at risk. It’s been a little over a year since I’ve really seen them in person. It would be nice.”

People getting their shots Monday told CBS 17 they had to wait about an hour to get into the building. Dozens of people lined up outside.

County spokesperson Stacy Beard said the county updated its software “to merge our request form with our appointment system to create a more seamless experience” and described the delays Monday as “first morning kinks.” She said the county also has added more appointments because staff members indicated they could handle the additional capacity.

“We pride ourselves on not having people have to wait hours on end or sleep in their cars overnight. Our appointment process usually takes 30 minutes, including the 15-minute observation period. We’re just taking some extra time this morning as everyone adjusts to transitioning from the old system to the new system,” she said.