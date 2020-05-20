North Carolina marks 20,000+ cases of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina now has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are 20,122 lab-confirmed cases from 277,603 completed tests.

Hospitalizations dropped to 554 from a pandemic-high of 585 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s 554 hospitalizations is the second-highest number released by the health department.

A total of 702 deaths are being blamed on the virus.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 11,637 have recovered from coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak Wednesday at 5 p.m. concerning the state’s response to the pandemic.

On Monday, Cooper said he could reveal more details on Phase Two of the state’s reopening midweek.

In an email Tuesday, the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association said it expects Cooper to allow Phase Two to begin Friday.

In Phase Two, restaurants, bars, gyms, and salons will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity.

