North Carolina sees 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in a week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is reporting 10,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.
Last Friday, state officials reported 8,502 cases. Approximately 30,000 tests have been completed in that same time frame.
A total of 399 deaths are being attributed to the virus.
The Department of Health and Human Services said there are 547 patients hospitalized on Friday due to the virus. That is up just one from Thursday.
Avery and Yancey counties remain the only two North Carolina counties without a confirmed case of coronavirus.
On Thursday, both Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said they were optimistic the state could begin its phased reopening plan starting May 8.
Cohen said the state was performing well in certain trends pertaining to the virus which left both hopeful that Phase One of the reopening could begin.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8