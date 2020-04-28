North Carolina sees deadliest day amid coronavirus pandemic, bringing total to 342 related deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s number of coronavirus-related deaths increased by 36, bringing the total to 342, health officials announced Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state has 9,568 confirmed cases. A total of 112,752 tests have been completed.

COVID-19 cases by date reported (Courtesy: NCDHHS)

Hospitalizations decreased from 473 on Monday to 463 on Tuesday.

Mecklenburg County has 1,519 confirmed cases and 43 deaths. Wake County has 769 cases and 15 deaths.

A total of 86-percent of deaths associated with the virus are patients over the age of 65.

Of the confirmed cases, 40 percent are individuals ages 25-49.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8. The next day, he announced public schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

