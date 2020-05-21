North Carolina sees second largest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing total to 578

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said 20,910 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after 290,645 tests were completed.

There are currently 578 people hospitalized, marking the second largest day of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are 716 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of 14 deaths.

Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina will enter Phase Two on Friday at 5 p.m. It will last until at least June 26.