North Carolina surpasses 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 550 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has surpassed 15,000 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

There are now 15,045 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina health officials. This is an increase of 281 cases from the 14,764 confirmed cases reported on Sunday.

Three more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 550.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. On Monday, Avery County’s website said there have been 409 residents tested with 139 tests coming back negative. A total of 270 test results are pending.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased to 464 on Monday from 442 on Sunday.

This is the first full week of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 of reopening the state.

