North Carolina surpasses 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 17,129

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina saw 622 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 24 hour period, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

There are now 17,129 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase from 16,507 cases reported on Thursday.

A total of 231,547 tests have been completed.

There are 641 deaths being blamed on the virus in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is an increase of 26 deaths from 615 reported on Thursday.

A total of 492 are hospitalized across the state due to the virus, a decrease of 15 from 507 people that were hospitalized on Thursday, health officials said .

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said earlier in the week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at the earliest.

