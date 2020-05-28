North Carolina surpasses 25,000 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 25,412

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina now has more than 25,000 positive laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 25,412 cases were reported on Thursday by NCDHHS.

There are 827 deaths being attributed to the virus. This is an increase of 33 deaths from the 794 deaths reported on Wednesday.

A total of 708 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, marking the highest number since the pandemic began.

The previous highest number was 702 hospitalizations that were reported on Wednesday.

NCDHHS states there have been 375,192 tests completed. There were 10,968 tests completed on Thursday alone.

The “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening started May 22 at 5 p.m.

Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools could reopen if they meet certain requirements.

Due to the amount of time it can take for symptoms to show up for some patients, the COVID-19 statistics being released right now date back to Phase One of the state’s reopening, when restrictions were much tighter than Phase Two’s restrictions.

Completed test numbers on Tuesday were the lowest since May 11 and positive test results were the lowest since May 3. It’s likely that Tuesday’s low numbers were due to Monday being the Memorial Day holiday.