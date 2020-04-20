North Carolina’s prison staff members are heroes, NCDPS spokesperson says

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of inmates and staff members are moving out of the North Carolina state prison facility in Smithfield in order to help another facility with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The state announced on Monday it is moving its staff from Smithfield to Goldsboro. About half of the 700 inmates in Goldsboro have tested positive for the virus.

“This is definitely unprecedented,” said Pamela Walker, communications director for North Carolina Department of Public Safety. “This is a very stressful and challenging job in the best of times, but add in positive tests for COVID-19 and just doing all that we possibly can to stop the spread, it just adds to that challenge.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is moving all staff from Johnston Correctional Institute in Smithfield to the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro.

The state said 13 staff members and more than 330 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at Neuse. State officials said 98 percent of them are showing no symptoms. Nearly 200 test results are pending.

DPS said about 200 staff members in the prison system have called out sick during the pandemic due to them or their loved ones being sick.

Using a contingency plan with modifications, they temporarily closed the Johnston Correctional Institution. Offenders are being moved from Johnston to other prisons in the state and being quarantined for 14 days. No one who’s tested positive is being moved unless there’s a need for a higher level of medical care.

Outside of the Neuse facility, inmates will only be tested for COVID-19 if they’re exhibiting symptoms or were in contact with someone who’s tested positive. Officials said they’re following CDC guidelines in that regards.

Representatives with the American Civil Liberties Union said it’s difficult to isolate and keep inmates safe, especially in dormitory-style housing.

“People need to be able to self isolate and they need to have unfettered access to hand sanitizer and disinfectants and things like that. And we’re just not sure that’s happening because, if it were happening, then how did it spread so quickly?” said Kristie Puckett Williams, the statewide campaign for smart justice manager with N.C. ACLU. “We really need to take a look at how we view the people who are incarcerated and the conditions in which they’re incarcerated.”

DPS said all inmates now have two masks and are regularly being screened. They have two free phone calls a week. They’ve also brought in extra cleaning devices.

Walker acknowledged the challenges of keeping up with the demand for supplies.

“Like the rest of the country, that is an ongoing challenge, but we’re doing all we can to make sure we have the resources that we need for our staff,” Walker said.

Workers at the Goldsboro facility will be paid time and a half.

“They’re heroes,” Walker said. “There are a lot of very committed, just wonderful people who are committed to public service and, in my mind, they are definitely heroes.”

They said the closest thing they’ve experienced to this in the past are flu and tuberculosis outbreaks, but never to this level.

More headlines from CBS17.com: