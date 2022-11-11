RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — So much for North Carolina being completely green on a federal COVID-19 map.

Two counties are back in the orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 in the communities on the newest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Photo credit: CDC)

Another 17 counties were colored yellow with medium levels of the virus in their communities.

Every North Carolina county in the CBS 17 viewing area was green, signifying the lowest levels of the virus.

Just two weeks ago, that was true for all 100 counties in the state.

But by last week, 16 counties — including Orange, Harnett, Lee and Chatham in central North Carolina — had moved back into the yellow zone.

The counties shifting all the way to the orange zone are the two westernmost ones — Clay and Cherokee.

The CDC recommends people in orange counties wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.