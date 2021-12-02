Not many second-dose skippers so far among kids between 5-11 who got the COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re not seeing many second-dose skippers so far among North Carolina’s children between ages 5 and 11.

Numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday show more than 90 percent of the kids who got their first shot three weeks ago when they first became eligible have already come back to get their second.

(Source: NCDHHS)

NCDHHS on Nov. 10 showed 24,696 children as having received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one authorized for kids in that age range.

The second dose is supposed to come three weeks later, and for the kids in that group, that’s this week.

NCDHHS on Thursday showed 22,324 kids as having been fully vaccinated — which works out to 90.4 percent of them.

NCDHHS also said approximately 100,000 more kids got their first dose after Nov. 10, bringing the total of children who are at least partially vaccinated to more than 125,000 — or, 14 percent of the roughly 900,000 kids in the state.