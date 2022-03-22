RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 clusters at North Carolina’s K-12 schools dropped to its lowest level of 2022.
A weekly report issued Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services listed just 59 clusters at schools — a drop of 15 percent from last week, when there were 70.
It’s the sixth straight week the count of school-related clusters has dropped, a streak that coincides with the fast fade of the omicron-drive surge.
None of the schools with active clusters are in Wake County.
NCDHHS also reported just 14 clusters at daycare centers across the state — seven fewer than there were last week. It’s the fewest in more than three months. There were 13 daycare centers on the Dec. 7, 2021, report.
