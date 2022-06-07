RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s nursing homes haven’t had this many COVID-19 outbreaks in more than two months.

A weekly update Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Resources showed 232 outbreaks at nursing homes across the state — an increase of 19 percent from last week.

The count has more than doubled since April 26, when there were 113 outbreaks on the list.

It’s the most since March 22, when there were 261 and that total was coming down after the surge driven by the omicron variant.

Cases and hospitalizations across the state have been ticking up since mid-April, and the climb in the outbreaks at nursing homes and other congregate living facilities mirrors that.

There were 116 outbreaks at residential care facilities, the first time that number has climbed past 100 since March 29, when there also were 116.

But the number of outbreaks at correctional facilities dropped by one, falling to 13.