Number of NC nursing homes with COVID outbreaks keeps climbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolina nursing homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks continues to climb.

A total of 371 nursing homes were on the weekly outbreak list released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s an increase of 27 from last week. The total has climbed every week since Dec. 7, when there were 135 on it.

Another 303 residential care facilities were listed — more than double the 130 that were on the list on Jan. 4.

And 54 correctional facilities were on the list. That total has gone up every week since Dec. 14, when there were 26.

Two of those facilities are in Durham County. That includes the Durham County Detention Center — which shows 135 cases, including 113 among residents — and the Durham County Youth Home, where there were five cases.