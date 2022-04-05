RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolina nursing homes dealing with active COVID-19 outbreaks has once again hit a new low for 2022.

A weekly list published Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services included 165 nursing homes — the fewest since December.

The total dropped by 50 from last week, that itself was a 2022 low. The last time there were fewer than 200 on the list was Dec. 21, when there were 145.

It’s the seventh consecutive week the total has dropped after peaking at 392 on the list released on Feb. 15.

Similar drops showed up on the lists of residential care and correctional facilities: The 84 residential care facilities — 32 fewer than last week — also mark the fewest since Dec. 21, when there were 58.

The 14 correctional facilities represent a drop of nine from last week. That total is half of what it was at the lows in late December.