RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolina nursing homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks has fallen for the fifth straight week.

A weekly report issued Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services included 261 nursing homes on the active outbreak list — 34 fewer than there were a week ago.

The number of nursing homes on the list has fallen 33 percent since the omicron peak of 392 on the Feb. 15 report.

The current total is the smallest since the first week of January, when there were 243.

NCDHHS reported an even more pronounced drop among residential care facilities. The 151 on the list were 50 fewer than there were a week ago, and is also the fewest since that Jan. 4 report had 130 on it.

The 31 correctional facilities on the outbreak list reached a 2022 low for the second straight week. There were 34 a week ago.