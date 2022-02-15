Number of nursing homes with COVID outbreaks continues to plateau

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and other congregate living facilities across North Carolina continues to level off.

The weekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 392 nursing homes — a net increase of just six from last week.

The report also includes the same number of residential care facilities — 375 — as there were last week and the second straight weekly drop in the number of correctional facilities.

There were 53 of those facilities on the list this week, after there were 55 last week and 56 listed on Feb. 1.