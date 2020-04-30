Nurses pray for fellow worker battling COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/WNCN) – Infirmary Health nurses in Mobile, Alabama gathered around a fellow employee battling COVID-19 to pray for her healing and full recovery.

The nurses on her home unit are all seen wearing white caps to symbolize their solidarity and unity.

A Facebook post by the hospital mentions how staff are also praying for the full recovery of other COVID-19 patients as well and hope the community will join in on the prayers.

