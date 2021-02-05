Nursing home residents are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but most staff aren’t: CDC study

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While a majority of residents at skilled nursing facilities are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, most staff are not according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the study of the 11,460 skilled nursing facilities with at least one vaccination clinic from Dec.18, 2020–Jan. 17, 2021, its estimated 77.8 percent of residents and 37.5 percent of staff members per facility received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those numbers are concerning to Tim Wall, whose 88-year-old mother contracted COVID-19 during an outbreak at her nursing home in December.

Wall says his mother tested positive for the virus the day before she was supposed to receive the vaccine.

“The staff have always been the leading edge of access of the virus getting into the facility,” said Wall. “The virus is gaining access to a person from the staff because they came and went.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it does not have data on how many staff is refusing the vaccine. In an email, a spokesperson said, “50 percent is pretty close to what we heard anecdotally.”

According to NCDHHS, the federal program administers vaccines during three visits and many staff members have opted to get their first dose during the second or third round of appointments.

NCDHHS says second visits started last week and will continue through February. So far 96,357 first doses have been administered already at more than 1300 facilities.

The CDC report says frequently cited reasons for vaccine reluctancy have been the rapid vaccine

development, inadequate information received about vaccine safety, side effects, and skepticism regarding the clinical trials and vaccine approval processes.

The report went on to say more outreach is needed to “improve vaccination coverage among staff members in SNFs and other long-term care settings.”

NCDHHS says its working with facilities to educate long-term care workers and is working to promote vaccine uptake, including producing PSAs.