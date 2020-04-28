NY Times data: Triangle could become a new national coronavirus hot spot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle could become one of the next coronavirus hot spots, data from The New York Times on Tuesday suggests.

The newspaper ranked metropolitan areas across the country that have reported at least 20 COVID-19-related deaths.

Of those, the Durham-Chapel Hill ranks first in the highest average growth rate of deaths at 43 percent and has the fastest doubling time of deaths at 1.9 days, according to the Times’ data. It also shows 29 recent deaths in that area.

Raleigh also ranks 12th on that list, with a doubling time of deaths at 5.4 days and a daily growth rate of 14 percent that equals that of two other metropolitan areas — Des Moines, Iowa; and Washington, D.C.

Norwich-New London in Connecticut ranks second to Durham-Chapel Hill with a 3.3-day doubling time, a 23 percent growth rate of deaths and 27 recent deaths.