ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Break isn’t over yet. Concerts at the Wharf are coming back. And it’s almost summertime. Orange Beach is about to get packed.

“In Orange Beach, it’s just important for us to get back to normal. To get back to living our lives and not living in fear,” said Mayor Tony Kennon, who first made these comments on 106.5’s “The Jeff Poor Show.”

Mayor Kennon wants this summer to look normal in his city.

“We’ve turned into a bunch of snowflakes and cupcakes, and it’s time to get a spine and say enough’s enough, and let’s go back to living,” he said. ” Yes, the virus is real, and it is very deadly for a segment of our population, but we know what that population is. That population needs to be protected, vaccinated if they wish. But the rest of us – who are not high risk – should not be locked down, should not be wearing masks, should be in school, should be doing everything that we should be doing… Greater men and women have suffered far worse than us for a greater purpose of preserving our nation, our freedoms, our prosperity and our future.”

In a recent COVID-19 briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned the public about the possibility of another surge as the weather warms and travel increases.

“I’m pleading with you for the sake of our nation’s health. These should be warning signs for all of us cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated,” she said.

Mayor Kennon wants those who are high risk to do everything they can to protect themselves.

“If they’re concerned about the virus, the best one to protect them is themselves.”