Only 2 NC counties not covered under extended eviction moratorium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The CDC’s recently extended eviction moratorium targets specific areas of the country with rapidly increasing COVID-19 case counts. Under the new order, the moratorium is only applies in counties with substantial or high levels of community transmission.

For North Carolina, that is all but two counties. As of Monday, only Camden and Hyde counties were below those levels.

They were both classified as having moderate levels of community transmission of COVID-19.

Nationwide, only about 11-percent of all counties have levels of community transmission low enough to make residents ineligible for the eviction moratorium.

With levels of spread worsening from day-to-day, it is possible that North Carolina’s two eligible counties may become eligible by the end of the week.

“The virus and infections don’t respect county borders as much as sometimes we wish they did,” said Dr. Paul Delamater, an associate professor of geography at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Delamater has been mapping and tracking COVID-19 across the state for the last year. He said low vaccine levels and the circulating delta variant are deteriorating the state’s COVID-19 situation.

“People really need to think about not just what is happening right there in their county but what’s happening in the counties around them and make decisions based on that,” said Delamater.