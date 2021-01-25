Orange County hasn’t received 1st dose allotment of COVID-19 vaccine in 3 weeks

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Health Department said it has not received any first dose allotment of COVID-19 vaccines from the state for the third straight week.

The delay in receiving first doses will not affect or delay the second vaccines for community members who have already received their first shot.

“As of January 24, 2021, all first doses of vaccine have been exhausted and it is not clear when we will be receiving more vaccine from the state,” said Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart.

The county health director said it could take weeks or months until all in phases 1 and 2 can receive complete vaccinations.

“We understand this must be frustrating for our community members to hear and we want let you know that we share in your frustration,” Stewart said.

Options for vaccinations in Orange County exist other than the health department:

UNC Health ― Visit the Get Vaccinated page or call 984-215-5485 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Piedmont Health Services ― Visit the COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination page or call 919-545-3452.

COMING SOON! Hillsborough Pharmacy ― Visit their Home Page or call 919-245-1212.

Duke Health ― Visit the COVID-19 Vaccines Update page to join the waiting list. If you are a Duke MyChart user, you can check Duke MyChart regularly to view appointment availability.

Cone Health ― Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Information page to join the waiting list.

Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System ― Call 919-286-0411 and dial 0 for the operator to schedule an appointment if you are a veteran at high risk or a veteran frontline essential worker. The VA will reach out to more veterans as additional supplies become available. See the system’s website for more information. See the COVID-19 Vaccine for High Risk Veterans to see the listing of veterans eligible now for vaccination through the VA.

Please register with one provider and do not double book.