Orange County marks first COVID-19-related death

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A resident at an Orange County long-term care facility has died from coronavirus-related compilations – the county’s first such death, health officials said.
The patient, who was in their 70s, was under Hospice care at PruittHealth – Carolina Point.
That facility is one of two long-term care facilities in Orange County experieicing outbreaks of coronavirus.
The Orange County Health Department said PruittHealth – Carolina Point has 86 cases of COVID-19.
Nine of those patients are hospitalized at Duke University.
The second Orange County facility, Signature HealthCARE, has 31 cases. More test results are pending.
Earlier Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services said there have been 74 coronavirus-related deaths and 3,908 total known cases.
People at high risk include anyone who:
- Is 65 years of age or older
- Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
- Has a high-risk condition that includes:
- chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
- heart disease with complications
- compromised immune system
- severe obesity – body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
- other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8