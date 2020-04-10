Orange County marks first COVID-19-related death

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A resident at an Orange County long-term care facility has died from coronavirus-related compilations – the county’s first such death, health officials said.

The patient, who was in their 70s, was under Hospice care at PruittHealth – Carolina Point.

That facility is one of two long-term care facilities in Orange County experieicing outbreaks of coronavirus.

The Orange County Health Department said PruittHealth – Carolina Point has 86 cases of COVID-19.

Nine of those patients are hospitalized at Duke University.

The second Orange County facility, Signature HealthCARE, has 31 cases. More test results are pending.

Earlier Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services said there have been 74 coronavirus-related deaths and 3,908 total known cases.

People at high risk include anyone who:

Is 65 years of age or older

Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility

Has a high-risk condition that includes: chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma heart disease with complications compromised immune system severe obesity – body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease

