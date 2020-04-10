Orange County nursing homes continue to see boom in COVID-19 cases

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of cases of COVID-19 at two Orange County nursing facilities continues to grow.

On Friday, Orange County health officials said PruittHealth Carolina Point has at least 86 positives cases between staff and residents. Nine residents are at Duke University Hospital. At least two deaths have been reported at the facility.

There are at least 31 positive case of COVID19 at Signature HealthCARE in Chapel Hill, according to officials. Some patients are being cared for at UNC Hospitals. More test results are pending.

“Our goal is to try and get ahead of this as much as we can, but we understand the setting, given their congregant living style, is very susceptible to seeing this virus pass through their facility,” said Quintana Stewart, the director of the Orange County Health Department.

Stewart says staff at PruittHealth Carolina Point reached out to her office in mid-March asking for additional personal protective equipment.

At that time, Stewart said the facility was monitoring four people with symptoms of upper-respiratory illnesses. She said they were isolated and staff worked to rule out the flu and other illnesses.

Stewart said that in March, the Orange County health officials echoed Gov. Roy Cooper’s recommendations to restrict visitation at long term living facilities with at-risk populations. She said PruittHealth followed those guidelines.

“They weren’t allowing outside visitors. They were screening residents four times a day. They were screening staff before they came onto the shift. They cut out the congregant meal,” Stewart said. “They really were ahead of the more stringent rules that the governor put in place.”

On April 1, PruittHealth Carolina Point had its first positive case of COVID-19, which Stewart said was a health care worker. She said the worker was not at work while they were symptomatic.

“The Pruitt facility is the perfect example to show folks how highly contagious this virus is,” Stewart said.

On April 5, Orange County health workers, along with a team from Duke, conducted mass testing at PruittHealth Carolina Point.

Stewart said all but two people agreed to be tested. She said the two who refused to be tested were put in isolation.

On April 6, county health workers partnered with a team from UNC for mass testing at Signature HealthCARE at Chapel Hill, according to Stewart. So far, 31 people have tested positive and more results are pending.

“If we didn’t have their assistance and their manpower and supplies, we couldn’t have done this mass testing,” she said.

Stewart said her office first had contact with at Signature HealthCARE at Chapel Hill after an inpatient at UNC Hospital tested positive for COVID19 on March 30. A second person tested positive at the facility on April 4.

Prior to March 30, Stewart said her office did not have any formal requests for help from Signature HealthCARE at Chapel Hill.

However, a health official makes daily calls to all the county’s long term care facilities and nursing homes to check-in.

CBS 17 has requested to speak with a representative from Signature HealthCARE at Chapel Hill but has not heard back.

PruittHealth denied CBS 17’s multiple requests for an interview.

In a March 3 statement, PruittHealth’s communications department said the facility began following “infection prevention protocol,” including ceasing visitation with very limited exceptions.

On April 1, PruittHealth Carolina Point moved to “Alert Code Red” with enhanced infection prevention protocol, including distributing additional PPE and ceasing new admissions.

“Additional steps are underway, such as the installation of an air scrubber system and engagement in techniques to optimize the center’s medical supply chain. This includes increasing the stock of food, supplies, and medication to ensure the quality of care our patients deserve,” said PruittHealth’s communications department.

