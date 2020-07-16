Orange County Schools opts for virtual learning for first 4 weeks

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Schools will go fully online for the first four weeks of the school year.

The move was approved by the school board during an emergency meeting Thursday morning.

The move falls under the state’s “Plan C” for reopening – which calls for all learning to be done online.

Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Monique Felder said the district will work with the county health department and reassess after the first four weeks of classes.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said public schools would be allowed to open under “Plan B” – which is a mix of in-person and online learning.

However, Cooper gave districts the authority to go to Plan C if it suited its needs.