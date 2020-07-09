Orange County to stop alcohol sales after 10 p.m. as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Beginning Friday, alcohol sales at food-service establishments must stop by 10 p.m., the county said.

The decision was made as part of the county’s amended emergency declaration in light of rising COVID-19 cases. Under the directive, restaurants, breweries, wine shops, private clubs, bars, and other businesses that sell alcohol for onsite consumption are prohibited from selling alcohol between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“Cases in Orange County have tripled since Memorial Day,” said Penny Rich, Chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners. “These additional measures will help protect our community by reducing group settings where the virus can easily spread. We must be vigilant in practicing physical distancing and wearing masks. It is more important than ever that we look out for each other.”

Additionally, restaurants and private clubs are to be closed for onsite food and beverage consumption between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. They may continue drive-thru, delivery, and pickup services after 10 p.m., a news release said.

Businesses are also told not to allow people to sit or stand at bars for food and beverage consumption. They also may not allow patrons to touch shared surfaces like counters or game equipment like darts, pinball machines, and pool tables, the release said.

Also, outdoor activities, gatherings, or events with more than 25 people are prohibited. There are exceptions for events such as worship and religious or spiritual gatherings, funerals, and weddings.

More headlines from CBS17.com: