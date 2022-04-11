RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you plan on ordering your COVID-19 tests by mail, you might want to go ahead and get them before it gets too hot outside.

Experts say the tests should not be exposed to high levels of heat.

Raleigh pharmacist and owner of Health Park Pharmacy, Steve Adkins, suggests having a few at-home tests on hand.

“I think having those tests readily available is definitely the route to go,” he said. “We’re starting to see a little more of a resurgence here.”

You can also order tests by mail from the federal government. If you do that or order any test through the mail, experts say it’s a good idea to be aware of the weather, especially as we head into summer.

“I think the maximum temperature that most tests I’ve seen recommend is room temperature, which is no greater than 86 degrees,” Adkins said.

Thomas Denny, professor of medicine and chief operating officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, says tests are designed to remain stable within a certain temperature range for a certain amount of time.

“If it’s in a mailbox or on the driveway when we’re at 90 degrees weather, then it sits there for all day or a couple days, then that’s not a good thing,” he said.

Denny explained that tests usually have control measures to show they’re working.

“Just about all of the home tests I’ve seen have a control line or control read out as part of it,” Denny noted. “If that does not work when you do the test, then you have to forget the whole test process because something is wrong with that particular test.”

Tests should also have a manufacture date or expiration date, and Adkins says it’s a good idea to look up details about your particular test because they can differ.

“I would definitely consult the manufacturer’s website and also the FDA website to determine whether or not there’s been an extension,” Adkins said.

If you have any concerns about your test, experts say it’s always a good idea to take another test or get a PCR test as well and use caution until you’re sure you don’t have COVID-19.

In addition to the free tests you can order from the government, private insurance companies and Medicare should pay for up to eight tests a month per person.

Your insurance company should be able to provide more details about which pharmacies they work with and how the process works.