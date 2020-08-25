Organizations working to help meet demand for convalescent plasma at Triangle hospitals

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a doctor holds a bag of blood plasma donated by a COVID-19 survivor at at blood bank in La Paz, Bolivia. Mayo Clinic researchers are reporting a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover. But it’s not proof, and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Convalescent plasma is considered a promising potential treatment for COVID-19. Now that the Federal Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization for its use with patients, calls are going out for anyone who can donate to do so.

But is there enough convalescent plasma to go around, and does it really work?

Convalescent plasma is a gift from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 to someone still fighting.

“The demand has doubled in the last four to six weeks, and we expect it to continue to grow with this approval,” explained Barry Porter with the American Red Cross.

The FDA’s decision to authorize emergency use of convalescent plasma can only help if the plasma is available, and right now the American Red Cross said it’s dealing with a shortage.

They’re not the only ones collecting plasma. The Blood Connection is also working with central North Carolina hospitals.

“We’re keeping pace. But again, it’s very tenuous. Pretty much what we’re taking in is what’s going out,” said Dr. Robert Rainer, the Blood Connection’s medical director.

The use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 isn’t new to Triangle hospitals. It’s still not clear how effective is.

“To be able to answer the question fully, we need randomized control trials,” said Dr. Luther Bartelt. He is running a clinical trial at UNC. He said the hospital has treated about 160 patients with convalescent plasma so far.

“Our trial is looking at dose-response,” he added.

Having enough plasma at any hospital depends on the generosity of people who’ve recovered.

“Ninety-five percent of the people out there can’t give this product only 5 percent can,” Rainer said. “How do we get them to come in? This is our challenge.”

While blood centers offer incentives like gift cards, for the most part, donors who have recovered from the virus just want to help.

“We have really been quite overwhelmed by the altruistic responses we’ve had,” Bartelt said.

“They have basically seen what this disease can do and how it can ravage a family,” Rainer added. “They are very willing to come in and donate.”

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 and want to donate plasma can find out more via the Red Cross and Blood Connection.

More headlines from CBS17.com: