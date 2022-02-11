Our COVID numbers are getting better. So why are we stuck in the CDC’s red zone?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our main COVID-19 numbers have gotten significantly better over the past few weeks. Case numbers and hospitalizations are way down.

So why are we still stuck in the CDC’s red zone?

And how far do we still have to go to get out of it?

A long way, it turns out.

Every county in North Carolina — all 100 of them — was colored red, indicating high levels of COVID spread, on the latest transmission map Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This map from the CDC shows all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in the red zone, signifying high COVID transmission. Even though the state’s key COVID numbers have improved, they have yet to meet the CDC’s standards that would merit a change to the color-coded map. (Source: CDC)

Around the country, more than 99 percent of counties were red.

The data behind that map adds another layer to the debate about masks.

Several governors across the country this week announced plans to pull back their states’ mask mandates, and here in North Carolina, House Speaker Tim Moore called for Gov. Roy Cooper to change the masking policies in schools across the state.

Yet masks remain highly coveted items, with health departments taking to social media to let people know where they can pick them up.

The CDC recommends indoor mask use for counties that are either colored red or orange.

North Carolina averaged just over 8,500 new cases per day over the past week — down nearly 75 percent from the peak three weeks ago.

So, there’s no question those numbers are better than they were. But that still doesn’t mean they’re good — at least, according to the CDC’s standards.

(Source: CDC)

Counties that are colored red exceeded two key benchmarks over the past week, with 100 or more new cases for every 100,000 people and a percent positive at 10 percent or higher.

Those cases work out to a rate more than five times higher than that threshold: The most recent numbers from the CDC show North Carolina had 527 cases for every 100,000 people for the week that ended Wednesday.

And the state Department of Health and Human Services data show no county in the state has had an average percent positive lower than 10 percent during the past two weeks.

To get into the orange — or, “substantial” spread — those case rates must drop between 50 and 99 new per capita and a percent positive between 8 percent and 10 percent.

Yellow counties have between 10 and 50 new cases per capita and a percent positive between 5 percent and 8 percent.

Out of the 3,220 total counties in the United States, only 15 — or, less than one half of one percent — were shaded either yellow or blue with moderate or low spread, respectively.