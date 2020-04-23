Perdue Farms employees protest at NC facility after detection of COVID-19 case

LEWISTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Approximately 60 Perdue Farms employees protested at the Lewiston facility after its first detection of a COVID-19 case.

Perdue notified associates on Wednesday about the COVID-19 case.

The protest stemmed from employees’ concern about the case. Perdue officials talked with team leaders in Lewiston. Most of the associates returned to work and some went home.

Officials enacted its pandemic response protocols, which included notifying associates who were potentially exposed to the affected person and working with the local health department while following strict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Perdue said it has extensive measures put in place in its facilities since early March to facilitate social distancing, fully utilize our Wellness Centers that are available to associates free of charge, and offer flexibilities with our pay and leave policies to relieve the stress associated with this crisis, especially for those who are ill or may need to care for family members.

Perdue has taken steps to increase compensation for its employees and create flexibility in its leave policies:

Waiving the 5-day waiting period of short-term disability for any associate who contracts COVID-19, so that he or she can receive immediate benefits.

All hourly associates have received a $1-per-hour pay raise and all Piece Rate associates (such as Perdue Truck Drivers) a $40-per-week pay increase. These temporary increases will be in effect from March 23 to May 10.

Fully funded its annual profit-sharing Associate Bonus Program and paid it to eligible associates two months early. Normally, associates must be employed with Perdue on the first day of our Fiscal Year (on or around April 1, 2019) to be eligible for this bonus, but Perdue has adjusted this criterion to include applicable associates hired prior to February 1.

Perdue has temporarily removed the PTO accrual maximum for all associates until June 1. This will allow associates to continue accruing PTO weekly/biweekly past the maximum amount, and they will have until June 1, 2021, to utilize the days over their PTO maximum.

Perdue is providing its production associates with chicken products to take home for themselves and their families.

More headlines from CBS17.com: