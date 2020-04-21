Person working at Cumberland County Schools meal distribution site tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Among the nine new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County involves a person who worked at a meal site for the school district, according to a Tuesday news release.

The person who tested positive worked at the Douglas Byrd Middle School site. The county health department is using contact tracing to notify people who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive, the release said.

Officials believe the exposure risk is low. The site was set up for drive-thru meal distribution. Close contact for anyone going through the line was limited to less than 10 minutes, the release said.

The Douglas Byrd Middle School site will close for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution,” the release said.

“I am grateful to all of our Child Nutrition staff and volunteers for working hard to provide meals for our students,” CCS Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. said in the release. “Our thoughts are with the individual, and we are hopeful for a full recovery. We will continue to follow the guidance of local health officials and take the necessary precautions to keep our staff, volunteers and families safe.”

Anyone who visited the site and develops COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, or shortness of breath is asked to stay home and isolate themselves from their family.

As of Tuesday, Cumberland County has 133 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

More headlines from CBS17.com: