Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster protects against omicron, drug maker says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer announced Wednesday two doses of its existing COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant.

However, getting the booster shot does have a significantly better effect following the drug maker’s latest study.

Health officials in North Carolina say the state has not reported any cases of the omicron strain.

Looking at the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina is averaging about 80,000 booster shots per day.

Jose Landeros tried to get his booster shot Wednesday at the clinic on Departure Drive in Raleigh but was told he must wait two more weeks.

“In the beginning I really [don’t] want to do it, but I’m around kids and old people and I’m trying to be safe with them,” said Landeros.

His wife got her booster on Wednesday just in time for Christmas, and Landeros says he’s looking forward to coming back to get his.

“If you don’t have it, sometimes people they don’t trust you, they keep their distance,” said Landeros.

Pfizer also announced it’s working on an omicron-specific vaccine and expects to have it available in March. The drug maker still expects to have four billion vaccine doses for 2022.